Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-KSA-NASSR-NEOMAFP
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Cristiano Ronaldo: the win, yes, but was the goal his?

C. Ronaldo
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr FC
Al-Faisaly

Goal by the Portuguese star or an own goal?

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to score in Al Nassr's 3-1 away win at Al Faysaly in the Saudi Pro League and reach 982 career goals.Or perhaps not.


At 41, the Portuguese star could be another step closer to 1,000 career goals in official matches. If today's goal is awarded to him, CR7 would have scored 836 goals for clubs (in 1,109 matches) and 146 for his national team (in 234 matches). A final decision is pending: the Saudi Pro League credits the goal to Ronaldo, while platforms such as Opta and Diretta award an own goal to Girotto.


If the goal is confirmed as his, Ronaldo's club goals would break down as follows: 5 for Sporting Lisbon, 145 for Manchester United, 450 for Real Madrid, 101 for Juventus and 135 for Al Nassr.


  • This season, Ronaldo has scored 6 goals for Al Nassr (5 in the Saudi Pro League and 1 in the Asian Champions League). Today, Ronaldo scored to put Al Nassr 2-0 up after a Joao Felix assist, though it may have been a Girotto own goal. Al Hamdan and Angelo scored the other two goals for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's team. Bongonda scored for Al Faysaly.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
ALN

ALN

AFC Champions League Elite

26 Oct 2026

ALW

ALW

ABH

ABH

Saudi Pro League

27 Oct 2026

AFS

AFS