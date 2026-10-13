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imago-sport-1084297957.jpgAnadolu Agency
Adhe Makayasa

Cristiano Ronaldo pledges allegiance to Saudi Arabia with emotional scarf gesture in AFC Champions League win after netting 981st career goal

C. Ronaldo
Al Nassr FC
Al Nassr FC vs Neftchi Fargona
Neftchi Fargona
AFC Champions League Elite
Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo reaffirmed his deep bond with Saudi Arabia by draping himself in the national scarf following Al-Nassr's 3-1 AFC Champions League Elite triumph over Neftchi Fergana. The 41-year-old struck his 981st career goal in Riyadh on Monday night, with his emotional tributes taking centre stage after security concerns delayed kick-off by an hour.

  • Emotional gesture honours host nation

    Ronaldo kissed the crest on his shirt before orchestrating the home crowd through a post-match Viking clap to cap off his landmark evening. Angelo Gabriel opened the scoring prior to an Uzbek own goal that put the contest out of reach, ensuring the hosts collected maximum points in Asia. His displays of affection took on far greater meaning against the backdrop of missile strikes in the capital, providing a public show of unity during a fraught evening.


  • Al Nassr v Diriyah - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Social media post echoes loyalty

    Al-Nassr were quick to celebrate their talisman's show of support online, re-sharing an emotional statement made when he signed his contract extension through to 2027.

    Reflecting on his affinity for the country he has called home since early 2023, Ronaldo told the club's in-house media: "I am Portuguese, but I belong to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

    Sharing an image of the veteran draped in the national colours, Al-Nassr's English account added: "A piece of Saudi, carried close to the heart."

  • Security alert shadows continental victory

    The fixture took place under a cloud of regional tension after Houthi missile strikes targeted the capital's international airport earlier in the day. Despite the disruption and pre-match delay, the squad kept their composure to secure a crucial three points on the continent. The evening also provided welcome relief for the veteran amid lingering questions over his international future following a recent disagreement with Portugal boss Jorge Jesus.

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  • FBL-ASIA-C1-NASSR-NEFTCHI FERGANAAFP

    Domestic showdown awaits resurgent giants

    The victory lifts Al-Nassr to eighth in the Group B standings, taking their tally to three points from their opening two matches. Ronaldo and his team-mates must now quickly switch their attention back to league action ahead of Thursday's crunch clash with Al-Ahli. Keeping the forward sharp will be vital to that push, with the captain now sitting just 19 goals away from the historic 1,000-goal mark.

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