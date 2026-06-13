‘There is no-one greater’ - Cristiano Ronaldo’s former team-mate gives two reasons why Portuguese superstars sits above Lionel Messi & everybody else in GOAT debate

The veteran defender argued that maintaining elite standards deep into a player's career is what separates Ronaldo from the rest of the field in the long-running debate over football’s greatest-ever player. Fonte explained why he believes Ronaldo remains the benchmark for excellence in football.

"Cristiano is the ultimate example of longevity and consistency; at the highest level, there is no greater," Fonte said, as quoted by O Jogo. "Therefore, I learned a lot from him, exchanging ideas, experiences, living things I had never seen before. I learned a lot, and what he does, continues to do, and will certainly continue to do, is commendable."