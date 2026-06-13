Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
Portugal v Hungary - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

‘There is no-one greater’ - Cristiano Ronaldo’s former team-mate gives two reasons why Portuguese superstars sits above Lionel Messi & everybody else in GOAT debate

C. Ronaldo
Portugal
World Cup

Former Portugal defender Jose Fonte has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest player of all time, pointing to his longevity and consistency at the highest level. The Euro 2016 winner also revealed how CR7 influenced his own career and backed Portugal to challenge for 2026 World Cup glory.

  • Fonte backs Ronaldo in GOAT debate

    Fonte has praised Ronaldo as the greatest player in football history after being honoured by the Portuguese Football Federation following his retirement. The defender, who spent years alongside Ronaldo in the Portugal national team and won Euro 2016 with him, highlighted the forward’s remarkable ability to perform at the highest level over an extended period. He believes Ronaldo’s longevity and consistency set him apart from every other player.

    • Advertisement
  • Portugal v Nigeria - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Fonte reflects on Ronaldo’s lasting influence

    The veteran defender argued that maintaining elite standards deep into a player's career is what separates Ronaldo from the rest of the field in the long-running debate over football’s greatest-ever player. Fonte explained why he believes Ronaldo remains the benchmark for excellence in football.

    "Cristiano is the ultimate example of longevity and consistency; at the highest level, there is no greater," Fonte said, as quoted by O Jogo. "Therefore, I learned a lot from him, exchanging ideas, experiences, living things I had never seen before. I learned a lot, and what he does, continues to do, and will certainly continue to do, is commendable."

  • Ronaldo remains central to Portugal’s ambitions

    Despite entering the latter stages of his career, the veteran forward remains a key figure for his national team. Fonte also expressed confidence in Portugal’s chances on the international stage, insisting expectations are high heading into the 2026 World Cup.

    He added: "Expectations are high, the players believe in themselves and we are all rooting for them. They have to start well and believe until the end."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-FRIENDLY-POR-NGAAFP

    Portugal target World Cup success

    Ronaldo is set to lead Portugal in the tournament in North America as he continues his pursuit of the one major honour missing from his career: a World Cup title. Selecao will begin their World Cup campaign against DR Congo in their Group K opener on June 17. They will then face Uzbekistan on June 23, and close out the group stage against Colombia later this month.

How far will Portugal go at the World Cup?

514 Votes
World Cup
Portugal crest
Portugal
POR
DR Congo crest
DR Congo
COD