'Proud' Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Al-Nassr team-mates as Kingsley Coman hat-trick puts Portuguese on brink of trophy glory

While Ronaldo provided the leadership, it was Coman who stole the headlines on the pitch. The former Bayern Munich winger produced a stunning display, netting a clinical hat-trick to dismantle Qatar's Al Ahli in Dubai. The result ensures that the Saudi side will face Japanese outfit Gamba Osaka in the final at Al Awwal Park.

Despite the emphatic scoreline, it was not all smooth sailing for Jorge Jesus' side. The team had to show significant resilience after falling behind early in the match. Al-Nassr also rely on goalkeeper Bento saving a seventh-minute penalty before staging a comeback that saw Angelo and Abdullah Al Hamdan also find the back of the net.