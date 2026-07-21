Spain were crowned champions of the world on Sunday, seeing off Argentina in a final that went the distance. Ferran Torres settled it with the game's only goal, deep into 120 minutes.

It is the second world title in La Roja's history, following their maiden triumph at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Luis de la Fuente's squad touched down in Madrid on Monday, parading through the streets on an open-top bus to celebrate with supporters ahead of the bigger ceremony.







