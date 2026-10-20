'Blame me for everything!' – Cristian Chivu makes emotional Inter Milan admission before Shakhtar showdown

Inter Milan head coach Cristian Chivu addressed the media at the Inter Training Center alongside Alessandro Bastoni on the eve of their UEFA Champions League tie against Shakhtar Donetsk. The Nerazzurri host the Ukrainian champions at the San Siro looking to bounce back from a wild 4-3 Matchday 2 defeat to Club Brugge.

Despite Inter holding an undefeated historical record in seven European meetings against Shakhtar, Chivu urged focus following two early European losses.

"Right now, after two lost games, we must only think about tomorrow: the priority is to win one game first and foremost, the one tomorrow," Chivu asserted.