90'+1' - Inter go ahead, Lautaro Martinez! A scramble in the box from a corner sees the ball drop to Akanji, who tees up the Argentine for a poacher's finish, his brace, and it is 3-2.





90' - Anguissa squanders another huge chance, connecting two metres from goal with Lucca's shot and somehow sending it wide.





89' - Neres returns the favour! De Bruyne picks him out, Barella slips and the Brazilian blazes over with what is effectively a moving penalty.





88' - What a miss by Thuram! Calhanoglu slides a pass into the area and the Frenchman fires miles over from a few metres out.





82' Inter equalise, Thuram! Carlos Augusto crosses from the left and the Frenchman rises to head home for 2-2, with Rrahmani on the ground after an earlier challenge.





78' - Inter lay siege. Thuram gets away down the right and hits it hard, but into the side-netting.





74' - Calhanoglu's corner finds Carlos Augusto, whose header is not far over.





73' - Thuram hits the post! Diuof crosses from the right, the Frenchman climbs above Rrahmani but hits the far upright. Inter are within a whisker of 2-2.





59' - Dimarco finds Lautaro again, but the cross is too strong to the back post and the Argentine sends it over.





55' - Inter pull one back, Lautaro! Barella swings it in, Dimarco keeps it alive from an impossible position and sends it across, where the Argentine, from two yards out, only has to turn it into the net to make it 1-2.





53' - Napoli double their lead, Hojlund! The Dane rifles a deadly low left-footed strike from distance into the spot Martinez cannot reach. Napoli are 2-0 up within a few minutes.





52' - Inter respond as Zielinski shoots first time, but Meret turns it behind for a corner.





50' - Napoli take the lead, Politano! Inter make a mess of playing out from the back through Barella and Bastoni. The winger receives from Alisson Santos and shoots once, then twice, both blocked by a defender, but he finds the target at the third attempt and makes it 1-0.





49' - Inter ask for a penalty! Barella leads the furious appeals, claiming a handball in the area by Lobotka after winning the ball from Rrhamani. Sozza waves play on, VAR does not intervene and Inter are furious.





45'4' - Dimarco hits the bar! Left-footed free-kick from 25 metres crashes against the crossbar, with Meret rooted to the spot.





45'+2' - Inter respond! Lautaro bursts through on the left, Di Lorenzo clears, but the Argentine wins it back and hits it hard. Meret turns it behind for a corner!





45'+1 - Hojlund wastes the lead! Corner from the right, knockdown for the Dane, who controls and then finishes poorly with the toe of his left foot, weak and easy for Martinez





35' - Bisseck produces brilliant play, gets past Rafa Marin with a nutmeg on the edge of the area and tries a curling left-footed effort that is not far over.





29' - Anguissa goes close again from Hojlund's pull-back at close range. Akanji is decisive and manages to divert it for a corner.





24' - Esposito goes close again, turning a header towards goal from a Dimarco cross, but the ball drifts wide.





11' - Pio Esposito has a go, twisting well in the area before seeing his effort saved by Meret.





6' - Miracle save by Martinez on Anguissa! Alisson breaks down the left and pulls it back for the Cameroonian, who hits it first time on the turn from the middle of the area, and the Inter goalkeeper produces a sensational stop to deny Napoli the lead before also saving Politano's follow-up.





2' - Immediate big chance for Inter! Lautaro lays off a header on the edge of the area for Diouf, whose angled volley brings a great save from Meret, who turns it behind for a corner.