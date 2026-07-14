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Cowboy gear & stuffed animals! Erling Haaland picked up $10,000 bill during Texas spending spree from Norway squad at 2026 World Cup
Haaland pays the bill in Dallas
According to Haaland's official YouTube channel, the private shopping spree took place at Wild Bill's Western Store shortly after Norway defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 in the round of 32.
Haaland and his compatriots stocked up on cowboy boots, western shirts, hip flasks, and belts, accumulating a massive bill. When it came time to pay, the generous striker stepped up to cover the entire $10,000 total for the group, jokingly stating in a vlog of their day out, "Someone needs to." The store owners closed the doors to the public to ensure the forward could enjoy his time without being hassled, as he bought multiple items and shared a laugh with the dedicated Norway kitmen.
Taxidermy raccoons and cowboy hats
Haaland bought four cowboy hats and learned the local superstition of keeping them upside down so his luck does not run out.
A staff member explained: "The superstition says: 'You keep your luck in your hat,' So if I put my hat this way, my luck runs out." Furthermore, his most eye-catching purchases were several bizarre taxidermy items.
The forward spent $750 on a stuffed raccoon holding a liquor bottle and an additional $900 on two stuffed squirrels, with one dressed as a sheriff. On Monday night, he shared a picture on social media stepping off the plane with the raccoon under his arm, adding the caption: "It followed me home."
Norway celebrate historic tournament run
The memorable excursion capped off a phenomenal tournament for Norway, who were making their first appearance at a World Cup since 1998. Led by their star striker, the team captured American hearts and went viral for their unique celebrations. Midfielder Sander Berge purchased a personalized hat during the trip and expressed his joy about the experience.
Berge stated: "I'm having the time of my life in between the games and then you're playing the most enjoyable games of football ever. Family and friends are here, what a group to do it with and everyone at home rooting for us. It's special... I think we're peaking in life... it's all downhill from here."
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Focus turns back to Manchester City
Following their narrow 2-1 defeat against England in the quarter-finals, Norway have headed home. Haaland will now enjoy a well-deserved summer break before reporting back to Manchester City for pre-season training.
The club are embarking on a new era under Italian manager Enzo Maresca, following 10 years of incredible achievements with Pep Guardiola, who departed at the end of last season.
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