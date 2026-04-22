According to a report by Absolut Fussball, the future of Jovan Milosevic (20, Werder Bremen), Leonidas Stergiou (24, 1. FC Heidenheim) and Yannik Keitel (26, FC Augsburg) is currently uncertain.
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Could transfer revenue fund new signings? Trio at VfB Stuttgart set to leave
Stergiou and Keitel have not convinced during their loan spells at Heidenheim and Augsburg, so VfB Stuttgart are ready to sell both players this summer. The Swiss defender is valued at around €2 million, while the club expects roughly €1.5 million for Keitel.
Milosevic, on the other hand, has impressed during the second half of the season in Bremen, recording three goals and one assist. According to Absolut-Fussball, both clubs are open to extending his loan beyond the summer—provided Werder secures survival.
Should that deal collapse, a permanent transfer remains an option, with Stuttgart holding out for a fee of around €8 million; should a club meet that valuation, the 20-year-old would be permitted to leave.
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Could VfB Stuttgart be on the verge of signing a talented Spanish forward?
Should all three players leave, VfB Stuttgart could raise between €10 and €15 million in transfer fees. The club intends to reinvest the funds in new signings, with the reigning DFB Cup holders looking to bolster their squad, especially in attack.
For several weeks, the name Chuki has been linked with VfB. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder, currently under contract with Spanish second-tier side Real Valladolid, is reported to be a top target for Stuttgart’s hierarchy.
Because his contract there expires at the end of June, a free transfer is a distinct possibility. Spanish media have recently reported that Chuki is seeking a new challenge abroad and could therefore envisage a move.