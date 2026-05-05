"I was once again informed that the club had made enquiries about Arne Slot," said Cruyff, the club's technical director. The son of Ajax legend Johan Cruyff is reported to be driving the push to bring Slot back to the Eredivisie.

Oscar García is still in charge at Ajax, but the 53-year-old Spaniard will leave the club at the end of the season and will not see out his contract, which runs until 2027.

Garcia was appointed only in early March, after both John Heitinga (July 2025–November 2025) and Fred Grim (November 2025–March 2026) had brief, underwhelming spells in the hot seat.

Both were forced out after poor results. With two Eredivisie matchdays left, Ajax occupy fourth place and risk missing Champions League qualification; six points adrift of second, their hopes now rest on mathematics alone.