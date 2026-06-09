Could Jose Mourinho be planning to take him to Real Madrid? Latest reports suggest that BVB could still be facing a worst-case scenario with Nico Schlotterbeck

Despite signing Konaté, Real Madrid are still seeking to reinforce their central defence. The Schlotterbeck clause is unlikely to strain the club's finances. During his re-election campaign, president Florentino Perez promised to open the coffers and give returning coach Jose Mourinho a more competitive squad than the one that failed to win a trophy last term.

In addition to a marquee signing costing more than €100 million, several other new arrivals are expected, and Schlotterbeck could be among them. According to the tabloid, Real plans to submit an offer to the player's camp soon, as the clause expires around the time of the World Cup final on 19 July.

However, Liverpool are also monitoring the situation, as their own centre-back options have grown thinner since Konaté's exit.

Although Virgil van Dijk remains under contract until 2027, questions linger over the 34-year-old's long-term future after difficult negotiations with the Dutchman in 2025. Apart from the captain, only Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni remain as natural centre-backs following Konate's departure. Leoni, signed from Parma in the summer of 2025 for €30 million, tore his cruciate ligament in his first match and missed virtually his entire debut season.