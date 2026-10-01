Three from three. Roberto Mancini still has not changed his mind about Samuele Inacio. After leaving him out against Belgium and then Turkey, he has now made it three straight omissions from the Italy squad for tomorrow's away game against France across the Alps too.

That leaves the Borussia Dortmund talent with just one game in this Nations League window, against Turkey in Bologna next Monday, to make his official debut for the Azzurri. Otherwise, the risk of losing him could incredibly become very real again.



