Costacurta: "Return to AC Milan? There is no longer any room for some of us"

As reported by MilanNews.it, the former defender born in 1966 said: "There needs to be clarity, I do not believe there is any more room for some of us. It is clear that I have never closed the door, because if I think that at 55 I went to work as the federation's commissioner, it shows that I keep myself open to anything, but I do not think it will happen. Honestly, I am not looking for them and I do not think they will come looking for me, in short".