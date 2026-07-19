Revealed: Six-figure cost of a World Cup winners’ ring as FIFA prepare to make 1,996 historic Super Bowl-style mementos available to fans

Ahead of the monumental clash between Spain and Argentina in New Jersey, FIFA has introduced a radical change to the traditional victory celebrations. In a move that mirrors the iconic customs of the NFL, NBA, and MLB, the governing body has announced it will award bespoke championship rings to the tournament winners.

The introduction of these rings represents a shift in how the sport marks its highest achievement. While gold medals will still be awarded to the players and coaching staff as per tradition, the gem-encrusted rings are being framed as a prestigious addition to the winner's haul.