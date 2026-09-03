Corriere della Seria - Ausilio and the "attacking renewal": Inter surprised, how much they had offered

The American fund, writes the Corriere della Sera, believe they have done all they could. Those at Viale della Liberazione were left stunned: the split has now happened. Yesterday brought official confirmation of the farewell, with the words of Ausilio: "After 28 unforgettable years, the most difficult moment has arrived: saying goodbye to what for me has never been just a team, but a second skin - Ausilio wrote via Inter's official website -. In almost three decades I have given Inter every single second of my life, every ounce of energy, every heartbeat. Inter are in my blood, they are the air I have breathed every day. My deepest and most emotional thanks go to you fans, the beating heart of this shirt, who have accompanied me and supported me on this endless journey. Thanks to the owners, directors and all the staff, who over the years placed their trust in me, giving me the honour of leading the sporting area of this giant of world football. And thanks to all the coaches, players, immense champions and real men, who with their talent and their sweat lifted trophies to the sky that will remain forever carved into the history of this club, like Inter's second star. I am leaving this role, but I will never be able to detach myself from these colours. Today it is not only a professional chapter that is closing: a piece of my soul is being separated from what I have loved most. Thank you, Inter".