In Maldini's interview, the Corriere says one sentence in particular struck the FIGC president: "Malagò did not keep to the agreement". Words that caused hurt and bitterness, the newspaper writes, and that the FIGC's number one did not expect, given that he himself had told the Gazzetta that he wanted to meet Maldini after the holidays. Perhaps at this point there will be no need. The interview may also have reinforced, Corriere concludes, Malagò's belief that he did the right thing by distancing himself from someone so little inclined towards dialogue.