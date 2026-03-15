Corriere della Sera: "AIA officials agree with Inter over the penalty denied against Atalanta"

"Frattesi gets there first, Scalvini arrives late and makes contact with Frattesi’s leg, but looking at the footage, the contact is actually very slight," commented refereeing expert Luca Marelli on DAZN. "In the clash between Frattesi and Scalvini, Frattesi beats the Atalanta player to the ball and there is contact between their feet. It’s not a proper kick; it’s a matter of sensitivity and subjectivity. In this incident, I don’t see a penalty-worthy challenge; there isn’t a proper penalty. Manganiello hadn’t seen anything; these incidents aren’t visible, so it’s difficult to be certain of what happened. It’s a subjective, open-to-interpretation incident, and all opinions are legitimate. That’s what the VAR decided. In my view, it’s correct to leave the decision on the pitch.”