Correa returns home: Veron's Estudiantes welcome back the Tucu

Joaquín Correa is ready to complete the circle of his career. After spells in Europe with Lazio, Inter and Sampdoria, the Argentine forward is now just a step away from returning to Estudiantes, the club that launched him into professional football before his move to Italy. It is a return loaded with symbolism, taking the "Tucu" back to where it all began.
The deal is in its final stages. Estudiantes are finalising an agreement with Botafogo for the permanent transfer of the 1994-born player, who will sign a two-year contract with the La Plata club once the final formalities are completed. His desire to return to his homeland has carried significant weight in the negotiations, which have accelerated over the last few hours and now led to the green light.