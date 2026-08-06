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Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Correa returns home: Veron's Estudiantes welcome back the Tucu

J. Correa
Inter
Transfers
Estudiantes

The Argentine forward returns to the team that had launched him, and is reunited with Veron

Joaquín Correa is ready to complete the circle of his career. After spells in Europe with Lazio, Inter and Sampdoria, the Argentine forward is now just a step away from returning to Estudiantes, the club that launched him into professional football before his move to Italy. It is a return loaded with symbolism, taking the "Tucu" back to where it all began.


The deal is in its final stages. Estudiantes are finalising an agreement with Botafogo for the permanent transfer of the 1994-born player, who will sign a two-year contract with the La Plata club once the final formalities are completed. His desire to return to his homeland has carried significant weight in the negotiations, which have accelerated over the last few hours and now led to the green light.


  • Verona’s push

    Behind Correa's return is, above all, the determination of president Juan Sebastián Verón, the former Lazio, Inter, Sampdoria and Parma player. The former midfielder, a true Estudiantes icon, pushed hard to bring the Argentine playmaker back to the red and whites. Verón and Correa also share a personal bond: he was Correa's team-mate at the start of his career and helped his development in the club's academy and first team.


    Alessandro Lucci, the forward's agent, also played a decisive role: as Gianluca Di Marzio reports, Lucci worked to close the gap between Estudiantes and Botafogo, easing talks over the financial agreement between the parties and making his client's return to his boyhood club possible.


    For Correa, it is a fresh start after a long spell in European football. He arrived in Italy in 2015 with Sampdoria, then established himself at Lazio before moving to Inter, where his time was marked by ups and downs. Now, the decision to return to Estudiantes gives him the chance to rediscover continuity, enthusiasm and the warmth of the fans who watched him take his first steps in top-level football.



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