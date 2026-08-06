Correa returns home: Veron's Estudiantes welcome back the Tucu

Behind Correa's return is, above all, the determination of president Juan Sebastián Verón, the former Lazio, Inter, Sampdoria and Parma player. The former midfielder, a true Estudiantes icon, pushed hard to bring the Argentine playmaker back to the red and whites. Verón and Correa also share a personal bond: he was Correa's team-mate at the start of his career and helped his development in the club's academy and first team.





Alessandro Lucci, the forward's agent, also played a decisive role: as Gianluca Di Marzio reports, Lucci worked to close the gap between Estudiantes and Botafogo, easing talks over the financial agreement between the parties and making his client's return to his boyhood club possible.





For Correa, it is a fresh start after a long spell in European football. He arrived in Italy in 2015 with Sampdoria, then established himself at Lazio before moving to Inter, where his time was marked by ups and downs. Now, the decision to return to Estudiantes gives him the chance to rediscover continuity, enthusiasm and the warmth of the fans who watched him take his first steps in top-level football.







