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Emanuele Tramacere

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Coppa Italia, Genoa v Südtirol LIVE, the official line-ups: Baldanzi and Meichtry are there

Genoa
Sudtirol
Coppa Italia
Genoa vs Sudtirol
Serie A

Follow Genoa v Sudtirol, the match valid for the Coppa Italia 2026/2027 round of 32

Genoa are trying to shake off their poor run, while Sudtirol want to keep the dream alive. The two sides meet at 6pm at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa in the round of 32 of the 2026/2027 Coppa Italia.

Daniele De Rossi's rossoblu picked up a point in Serie A with their draw against Frosinone, but the three defeats before that mean the crisis is not over. Today's match could help change that.

Under Daniele Possanzini, the visitors are still unbeaten this season. They sit third in Serie B on eight points after wins over Entella and Catanzara and draws against Benevento and Modena.


In the previous round, Genoa knocked out Ascoli, while Sudtirol beat Catanzaro to reach this stage.


  • Genoa-Sudtirol: the official line-ups and the match sheet

    Genoa-Sudtirol


    Scorers: -


    GENOA (3-4-2-1): Stolz; Marcandalli, Otoa, Puczka; Drameh, Wiafe, Amorim, Mitaj; Baldanzi, Meichtry; Vitinha.

    Manager: De Rossi.


    SUDTIROL (3-4-3): Plizzari; Pellini, Giorgini, Veroli; F. Davi, Tait; Brik, S. Davi; Burnete, Anghelè, Mixtur.

    Manager: Possanzini.


    Referee: Manganiello

    Bookings: -

    Red cards: -

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Serie A
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
Genoa crest
Genoa
GEN
Serie B
S.S. Arezzo crest
S.S. Arezzo
ARE
Sudtirol crest
Sudtirol
SUD