Huge controversy as FIFA chooses all-Argentine referee team for France's World Cup quarter-final with Morocco

The governing body confirmed that 44-year-old official Facundo Tello and his team will oversee the game at Boston Stadium, marking the first time in the 2026 tournament that a match will be handled exclusively by officials from a single nation. Tello will be supported by assistants Juan Pablo Belatti and Gabriel Chade, with Dario Herrera named as the fourth official.

This 'all-Argentine' approach extends into the technical areas as well, with Cristian Navarro acting as the reserve assistant referee. While FIFA maintains that all appointed officials have reached the pinnacle of the game on merit, the decision to use a single nationality from a direct tournament rival has caused a stir.