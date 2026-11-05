94' - In the final minute of stoppage time, Pasalic shoots over
82' - Atalanta equalise as Krstovic touches home from close range after a corner
80' - Anarbekov saves Ederson's right-footed volley to deny Atalanta an equaliser
75' - Carnesecchi keeps out a close-range effort
71' - The goalkeeper makes a fine save from Elmas' right-footed shot
64' - Elmas has a goal ruled out for clear offside
59' - Idele volleys over the crossbar with his right foot
53' - Gual breaks through the defence on a counter-attack and, one-on-one with Carnesecchi, converts Edmilson's assist with a precise left-footed shot
48' - Rowe tries another curling shot, but sends it well over and wide
41' - Samardzic tries his luck but can't find the target
32' - Anarbekov easily saves Scamacca's right-footed shot
30' - Pasalic wastes a chance from point-blank range
29' - Carnesecchi makes two saves in quick succession from weak Kazakh efforts at the edge of the area
25' - Rowe curls a fine right-footed shot towards goal, but the goalkeeper saves well and turns it behind for a corner
11' - Kasabulat nearly scores an own goal with a dangerous back-pass
5' - Rowe heads over the crossbar
4' - The Kazakh goalkeeper saves Rowe's effort from the edge of the area
2' - Kairat threaten with an Edmilson header