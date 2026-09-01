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Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Comparison with Real trio rejected: Yamal wins La Liga best player award

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
Barcelona
Rayo Vallecano
LaLiga
L. Yamal
Real Madrid
Spain

"... we want to win everything"

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal picked up the award for best player in the Spanish league last season, 2025-2026, handed out by the Spanish Footballers' Association. It was the second season running he had claimed the prize, and he collected it at a ceremony in the capital, Madrid, on Tuesday evening.

After attending the coronation, Yamal spoke to the media in the mixed zone. He shared his feelings about the award, touched on a number of matters relating to Barcelona and discussed his current form and his ambitions with the team.

  • Delight at the award

    Speaking about winning the award, according to the Spanish newspaper AS, Yamal said: "I am very happy to be here. Any award is welcome, especially when it comes through a vote by my fellow players. People talk a lot about what happens with me, but honestly I am happy and I enjoy everything."

    The honour caps a blistering start to his campaign. Yamal has already scored twice in his first three LaLiga matches.


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  • Barcelona's attack or Real Madrid's?

    Would Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez fit at Barcelona before the summer window closes? Yamal wasn't convinced. "At the moment we are performing brilliantly, and we don't need any more goals. Julián is a wonderful player, but I am happy with the squad we have."

    Pressed on whether Barcelona's attacking trio outstrips Real Madrid's, Yamal refused to bite. "This is not a matter for competition. But we want to win everything."

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  • Rayo's goal and the ambition of the Champions League

    The Spanish winger spoke about his eye-catching goal against Rayo Vallecano, saying: "It meant a lot to me. Scoring with the club that represents my life makes me very happy."



    Yamal also insists he feels he is still improving. "Yes, I feel I am developing. I would have a problem if I wasn't. I am still very young, and I always listen and try to improve." He signed off by naming his biggest ambition: "I want to win the Champions League. Sorry, Alex Baena."

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