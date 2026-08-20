The Como squad must now be considered extra large. Too large, even with the familiar issues around the Serie A and Champions League lists, which as things stand could leave many of the players under contract excluded.





That means among Cesc Fabregas's possible cut playersthere is also Alvaro Morata. The Spanish striker failed to carve out an important role last season and is on one of the highest salaries. The Spanish manager is pushing for the Kean move, which would leave no room, but where could the former Milan and Juventus striker end up among the many options?



