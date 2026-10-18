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ACF Fiorentina v Como 1907 - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Como win 3-1 in Florence with Nico Paz in fine form and Liberali on the scoresheet

Fiorentina vs Como
Serie A
Fiorentina
Como

At the Franchi, on matchday 7 of Serie A, Fiorentina 1-3 Como

In the seventh round of Serie A, Cesc Fabregas's Como won 3-1 away to Paolo Vanoli's Fiorentina. The teams are now 10 points apart, with Como on 14 and Fiorentina second from bottom on four. Former Fiorentina player Kean was absent through injury, and Como played between two Champions League fixtures. They lost to Feyenoord this week and will host Manchester United next week, so Fabregas made measured changes to his starting line-up, with Liberali and Caqueret among the starters.


The first half brought chances at both ends before Como struck twice in quick succession just after the half-hour mark. Liberali scored his first Serie A goal (Fiorentina protested over a challenge by Milla on Goncalves at the start of the move), then Nico Paz headed in. Fiorentina surged forward and Pongracic scored before finding the net again, only for his second goal to be ruled out for offside. The second half offered less, and Douvikas's goal in the 56th minute, assisted by Nico Paz, the best player on the pitch, effectively settled the contest.


Fiorentina-Como 1-3

Scorers: 32' Liberali (C), 36' Nico Paz (C), 42' Pongracic (F), 56' Douvikas (C)




  • Goals and highlights

    92' - Ramon reaches the ball ahead of Beto to keep Como's goal safe

    78' - Fagioli tries again. Butez turns his effort behind for a corner

    76' - Butez denies Fagioli

    75' - With the goal wide open, Njie heads against the post

    66' - Kaiki has a chance to score a fourth goal, but Pongracic blocks his shot

    61' - De Gea saves Caqueret's effort before Liberali tries his luck on the rebound and the ball goes behind for a corner

    56' - Nico Paz leads a brilliant counter-attack and sets upDouvikas, whose right-footed shot goes through the legs of an uncertain De Gea

    53' - Fiorentina have another chance, butNdour wastes it with a weak left-footed shot that Butez saves easily

    48' - Early in the second half, Fagioli plays in Njie, who lifts the ball over the onrushing Butez and narrowly wide

    45' + 4' first half - Mastantuono's perfect left-footed free-kick reaches the far post, where Pongracic volleys in the equaliser with his right foot. After a lengthy VAR review, the goal is ruled out for offside

    43' - From an angle, Mastantuono hits a right-footed shot just wide of the post

    42' - Jimenez hits a right-footed shot that takes a deflection behind for a corner. Pongracic scores amid a scramble from the resulting corner

    36' - Valle crosses and Nico Paz rises to head into the net, doubling the visitors' lead

    32' - Liberali controls the ball and beats De Gea with a left-footed shot to the far post. But there are doubts about the start of Como's move after a questionable challenge by Millaon Goncalves

    30' - Mastantuono picks out Pellegrino with a fine pass, but a remarkable defensive intervention from Ramon takes the sting out of the shot and makes Butez's save easier

    25' - De Gea turns Nico Paz's header behind for a corner

    17' - Goncalves tries his luck, but Butez denies him

    15' - Da Cunha has a go and De Gea palms the ball behind for a corner. Douvikas and Liberali both have chances from the corner

    11' - Goncalves finds Fagioli, who dribbles past his man before shooting. His effort takes a deflection behind for a corner

    10' - A fine through ball from Goncalves finds Njie, but he cannot get a shot away

  • Official line-ups and match details

    Fiorentina-Como 1-3


    Scorers: 32' Liberali (C), 36' Nico Paz (C), 42' Pongracic (F), 56' Douvikas (C)


    Fiorentina (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Jimenez (69' Dodò), Dragusin, Pongracic, Viery (63' Valdepenas); Ndour (79' Beto), Fagioli; Mastantuono (69' Brescianini), Goncalves (63' Gnonto), Njie; Pellegrino. Manager: Vanoli


    Como (4-2-3-1): Butez; Smolcic, Kempf, Chalobah (13' Ramon), Valle (46' Kaiki); Milla, Da Cunha (83' Ricci); Liberali (83' Kambwala), Paz (61' Perrone), Caqueret; Douvikas. Manager: Fabregas


    Referee: Di Bello

    Booked: Valle (C), Nico Paz (C), Ramon (C), Ndour (F), Mastantuono (F, on the bench)

    Sent off: -

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