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Udinese Calcio v Como 1907 - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Como, Smalcic replaces Couto at the last minute: problem during warm-up

Fiorentina vs Como
Como
Y. Couto
Serie A
Fiorentina
I. Smolcic

A change for Cesc Fabregas after the team sheets have already been submitted

The official line-ups for Fiorentina-Como changed just before kick-off when Como manager Cesc Fabregas had to bring in Smolcic in place of Yan Couto.

  • The Brazilian defender was named in the starting XI on the official team sheets, but was replaced shortly before kick-off. According to fantacalcio.it the change appears to be due to physical discomfort he felt during the pre-match warm-up, though there has been no official announcement.


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