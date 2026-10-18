The official line-ups for Fiorentina-Como changed just before kick-off when Como manager Cesc Fabregas had to bring in Smolcic in place of Yan Couto.
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Como, Smalcic replaces Couto at the last minute: problem during warm-up
The Brazilian defender was named in the starting XI on the official team sheets, but was replaced shortly before kick-off. According to fantacalcio.it the change appears to be due to physical discomfort he felt during the pre-match warm-up, though there has been no official announcement.
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