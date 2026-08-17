Como, new offer to Fiorentina for Kean: the figures and the formula

The overall offer is around €30 million, made up of a loan (€5 million) and an obligation to buy (€25 million). Como want a new striker and the 2000-born forward remains their top target. The Viola do not want to sell him and will not consider figures of this kind. Fiorentina will let him leave only for an offer they cannot turn down, so Como will certainly have to raise their bid if they want to sign the player.