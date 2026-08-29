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Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Como make Ricci signing from AC Milan official: the statement

Como
Transfers
AC Milan
S. Ricci

The Como club have made official the arrival of the midfielder from AC Milan

As reported on the official website of the Larian club, "Como 1907 are delighted to announce the signing of Italian midfielder Samuele Ricci on loan from AC Milan until the end of the 2026/27 season, with an option.


Ricci, born in 2001, came through Empoli's youth academy and progressed through the age groups before making his professional debut in Serie B in 2019.


He made more than 90 appearances for Empoli before joining Torino in January 2022, initially on loan and then on a permanent deal. After three and a half seasons with Torino, the midfielder moved to AC Milan in July 2025".


  • Como's statement continued: "At 25, Samuele Ricci already has more than 200 professional appearances to his name and has represented the senior Italy national team on several occasions. A tidy midfielder with strong technical ability, Ricci joins Cesc Fàbregas's side with significant Serie A experience and the ability to dictate play in midfield.


    Como 1907 manager Cesc Fàbregas said: "Samuele is a player we know well. He has great technical quality, intelligence and the ability to manage the ball. I am convinced his characteristics are well suited to our way of playing and that he can give us a lot. We are happy to have him with us and we cannot wait to start working together".


    After arriving at Como, Samuele Ricci said: "I am happy to be here, the first impressions have been excellent from the outset. I really liked the project the club presented to me and I cannot wait to put myself at the manager's and the team's disposal to begin this new experience".


    Welcome to Como, Samuele".



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