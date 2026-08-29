As reported on the official website of the Larian club, "Como 1907 are delighted to announce the signing of Italian midfielder Samuele Ricci on loan from AC Milan until the end of the 2026/27 season, with an option.





Ricci, born in 2001, came through Empoli's youth academy and progressed through the age groups before making his professional debut in Serie B in 2019.





He made more than 90 appearances for Empoli before joining Torino in January 2022, initially on loan and then on a permanent deal. After three and a half seasons with Torino, the midfielder moved to AC Milan in July 2025".



