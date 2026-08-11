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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Como, Ludi: "The Serie A title is an unutterable dream. Kean? Morata is an extraordinary lad and champion"

Como
Serie A

Como sporting director speaks about matters on the pitch and in the transfer market

Carlalberto Ludi, sporting director of Como, spoke to Radio 1 Rai about the Lariani's new season: "Now the aim is the growth of the club and the team: infrastructure development, development of the organisational culture, an increasingly sustainable transfer market."


"Predicting Como in the Champions League a few years ago would have been crazy, if not visionary," he said, as reported by ANSA. "But the ambitions were extremely high. After that, reaching the Champions League in seven years was something truly unimaginable. But now we are enjoying it."



  • "The Serie A title? For us, like the Champions League this year, would be a dream that is almost unspeakable and there is no point thinking about it. We are working to improve. We know it will not be easy to confirm ourselves, quite the opposite. But we also have the desire and, above all, the managerial balance to be able to try," Ludi adds. "In the market, we always take the same approach. Cesc points us towards players who fit his method and his style of play. It is normal that, also because of the UEFA lists, if they were Italian, it would be better," he clarifies. "We have brought in a talent who for us is truly the symbol of what we want to do, and that is Liberali, and we hope and think he can be the first of many."


    "On Moise Kean, I would say that Como made an important investment in Alvaro Morata last season, an investment that it is right to protect for an extraordinary young man and champion."


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