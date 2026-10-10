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Kean ComoGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Como, Kean to miss Roma: the situation

M. Kean
Como
Serie A

The Italy forward will recover in time for the match against Roma

Moise Kean will miss Como v Roma tomorrow. The Como forward and Italy international, formerly of Fiorentina, has not yet recovered from the tibia problem he suffered while on Italy duty, which forced him to miss the last match against Turkey.

  • Only starting against Parma, Moise Kean has endured an up-and-down start to the season in a Como shirt, after the club took him on loan from Fiorentina for €10 million with an option to buy set at €30 million. Douvikas will again lead Fabregas's attack against Roma tomorrow at 12.30pm.



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Serie A
Como crest
Como
COM
Roma crest
Roma
ROM