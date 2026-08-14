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Liam Delap ChelseaGetty
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Como, Kean still cannot get off the mark: contacts for Chelsea's Delap

Como
Fiorentina
Chelsea
M. Kean
L. Delap

New name for Como’s attack. Fabregas are still looking for a top signing.

Como have delivered a Champions League-level transfer window so far. They have made a string of additions, including some of real quality, rebuilt the defence from scratch and kept Nico Paz... and yet there are still those hoping the squad can be strengthened even further, not with just any signing, but with an addition that could almost be described as a game changer.


That request is not coming from just anyone. It is manager Cesc Fabregas himself who wants a top-level reinforcement, effectively an undisputed starter, to be added in attack. He believes that would keep his Como side competitive in Italy and Europe. And according to Sky Sport, that name could be Liam Delap.


  • The difficulties for Kean

    Como have long had Fiorentina and Italy striker Moise Kean in their sights. They have made two offers for the Italian forward, who would also help with the long-standing issue of players trained in Italian academies for the Serie A and Champions League lists. The latest was worth €35 million plus bonuses, but Fiorentina sporting director Fabio Paratici rejected it.

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  • Attempt for Delap

    Como sporting director Ludi has started exploring his options and, in the past few hours, has tried to use the diplomatic channel already opened and put to good use with Chelsea for the deal that brought Trevoh Chalobah to Fabregas' court.

    Chelsea are looking to move him on, just one year after signing the English striker Liam Delap, born in 2003, from Ipswich for around €40 million. According to Sky Sport, the deal is currently being worked on as a loan, with the Blues set to cover part of his wages. Initial contact has been positive, and the alternative to Kean is starting to take shape.

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