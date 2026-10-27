Como come from behind to beat Torino 3-1 in tonight's 20.45 match at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in the ninth round of Serie A. The result leaves Ignazio Abate's Torinoeighth on 13 points, while Cesc Fabregas's side move up to 20 points.





After a bright start, Como see a Douvikas goal ruled out for offside by the narrowest of margins. They also appeal over a suspicious challenge in the box by Braganca on Da Cunha. Adams then puts Torino ahead and they finish the half strongly, playing aggressively without taking any major risks. Como enjoy increasingly sustained possession after the break, with three efforts hitting the crossbar (one for the hosts and two for the visitors). Between the 84th and 92nd minutes, Fabregas's side turn the game around. Nico Paz sets up Ramon before scoring a superb header. Baturina adds a third deep into stoppage time.





Torino-Como 1-3

Scorers: 24' Adams (T), 84' Ramon (C), Paz (C), 92' Baturina (C)