From being out of the squad, or close to it, at Nice to becoming a France starter with Zidane on the bench. Lucas Da Cunha’s rise has been nothing short of extraordinary. In three years, the 2001-born player has gone from Nice selling him to Como for €700,000 to establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in Europe. The turning point came in January 2023, when Como signed him in Serie B. He arrived as an attacking winger and trequartista, won promotion to Serie A straight away, but his first steps in the top flight were far from easy: heavy criticism and a few snap judgments. Then the right manager arrived at the right time, and every player can express themselves to the fullest of their potential: that is what happened between the 2001-born player and Cesc Fabregas.
Como, France at Da Cunha’s feet: the €700,000 signing that Fabregas has turned into a great player
Fabregas' intuition
Fabregas' vision transformed Da Cunha's career. The Catalan manager reinvented him as a midfielder, first as a mezz'ala in the 4-3-3 to excellent effect, then as a deep-lying playmaker in front of the defence in the 4-2-3-1. The French player of Portuguese origin trusted him, learned the right movements in the defensive phase too and became indispensable, a leader and the club captain. Last summer Napoli and Atalanta were tracking him, but he did not leave Como. Instead, he doubled down: a renewal until 2031. Three months later Zidane, in his first squad list as France head coach, called him up to play for Les Bleus.
Top debut
Two years ago, after Da Cunha scored at San Siro in Como's first Serie A season against AC Milan, Fabregas explained Lucas's change of role like this at full time: "When you have so much football to give, the role is relative." Yesterday against Belgium, the Como captain started for France: number 21 on his back, head held high, and his play as clean and precise as ever. On his international debut he registered 97 touches, a 93% pass completion rate, six ball recoveries, and only the post denied him the joy of a goal he would have deserved. Fans in France went wild on X, posting several comments: "Where was Deschamps when Da Cunha was playing this well for Como?" From Como to Fabregas, from France to Zidane: the incredible story of Da Cunha.
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