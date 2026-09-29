From being out of the squad, or close to it, at Nice to becoming a France starter with Zidane on the bench. Lucas Da Cunha’s rise has been nothing short of extraordinary. In three years, the 2001-born player has gone from Nice selling him to Como for €700,000 to establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in Europe. The turning point came in January 2023, when Como signed him in Serie B. He arrived as an attacking winger and trequartista, won promotion to Serie A straight away, but his first steps in the top flight were far from easy: heavy criticism and a few snap judgments. Then the right manager arrived at the right time, and every player can express themselves to the fullest of their potential: that is what happened between the 2001-born player and Cesc Fabregas.