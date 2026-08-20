Cesc Fabregas, Como manager, spoke at a press conference ahead of the match against Udinese, which on Saturday will see the Lariani make their league debut. Here are the Spanish coach's words, as reported by TMW: "This year we start from zero. Zero matches, zero points. All the teams improve, they work in the transfer market, we'll see how things start. Little by little we have to rediscover who we were last year and try to improve. This is a very special season, we are in three competitions, something we've never done before. We have a very young squad, some players and staff members have never faced them before. We will play every three days. There are so many unknowns. No Diego, then we'll see. The first season of many, but no pressure. The Champions League is a gift, but Serie A and the Coppa Italia are very important".
Translated by
Como, Fabregas: "In the transfer market we are missing that extra something to take another step forward"
The transfer market
"A transfer window that stays open after the league has started? I don’t like it, but nobody likes it. Maybe there is a player here who in 2-3 weeks will be playing somewhere else. But we know that’s how it is. We are waiting for the transfer window to close quickly, with 12-15 or 20 players. Right now there are lots of doubts, someone tells you one thing or another. It’s not nice for them either, as they are friends, when they know someone will leave. One day the rules will change and we’ll be happier. If it ended today, I would turn the page quickly, and at this moment it is not closed. More or less we are the same, but we have replaced 4-5 players quickly and well. Now we are missing that extra plus to take one more step. It’s difficult, sometimes you are luckier. Last year we signed Diego Carlos at the very last second and he never got injured, but we took a risk. A strong centre-back we signed is Chalobah. It isn’t easy, there are so many names, I know all the centre-backs from the last two years and it’s not that simple. We have many players here and we don’t know whether they will leave. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone because everything always changes."
Addai
"Addai is already here, he's training on his own and in two weeks he'll start training with us. In a month he should be ready".
Set them free
"I’m really very pleased with Liberali. To see him play at that level against Arsenal and Liverpool... and he is an exceptional lad. I’m very pleased. How long this path will be depends on him, but if he carries on like this he will certainly bring a lot to us."
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