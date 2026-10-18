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Feyenoord v Como 1907 - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Como, Chalobah also out: what happened

Como
T. Chalobah
Fiorentina vs Como
Fiorentina
Serie A

Defender injured in match against Fiorentina

In the 14th minute of Fiorentina-Como, Como defender Chalobah collapses, clutching his ankle. After a few seconds of discussion with the bench, Cesc Fabregas makes a substitution.

  • Chalobah goes off and Jacobo Ramon comes on. Chalobah's injury follows Couto's warm-up niggle. Initially named on the team sheet, Couto withdraws and Smolcic plays in his place.


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