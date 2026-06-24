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Como make their move for Chelsea defender as Serie A champions Inter consider joining transfer race
Como submit official offer for Chalobah
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Como have made an official bid for the defender. The ambitious Serie A outfit, led by former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas, are looking to bolster their ranks after securing an improbable spot in next season's Champions League. Chalobah, who has been at Chelsea since the age of eight, is seen as a primary target to lead their continental charge.
While the exact fee remains undisclosed, Chelsea are known to be open to offers for the Cobham graduate. Despite being a regular last season - where he made 47 appearances across all competitions and netted three Premier League goals - the club’s hierarchy is ready to cash in to fund their own defensive reinforcements. The player is under contract until 2028, giving the Blues a strong negotiating position.
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Inter Milan monitoring the situation
Como are not the only Italian side in the hunt, as Serie A champions Inter are also considering a move for the centre-back. The Nerazzurri are in the market for proven European pedigree, and Chalobah's experience in the Premier League and his versatility make him an attractive option for Cristian Chivu's side. If a bidding war commences, Chelsea could see a significant return for their academy product.
The move would represent a step up in terms of immediate prestige, as Inter will be defending their Scudetto title while competing at the highest level of European football. For Chalobah, the prospect of appearing in the Champions League is a major draw, especially given that Chelsea will have no European football at all next season following a dismal 10th-place finish.
Tuchel's faith and the England landscape
Despite his uncertain future at club level, Chalobah’s stock remains high in the eyes of England manager Thomas Tuchel. The former Chelsea boss handed the defender a late call-up to the Three Lions' World Cup squad after Tino Livramento was forced out through injury. Tuchel notably preferred Chalobah over Manchester United veteran Harry Maguire, proving that the 26-year-old still has much to offer at the elite level.
He may be unlikely to feature unless there are further injuries, having not played in England's opening two World Cup matches - a 4-2 win over Croatia and a 0-0 draw against Ghana - and holding just one international cap to his name. However, his inclusion shows he is well thought of by Three Lions manager Thomas Tuchel, who again opted to leave Manchester United’s Maguire at home.
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Chelsea's transfer overhaul continues
The willingness to let Chalobah depart is part of a broader defensive reshuffle under new manager Xabi Alonso. Chelsea are already working on replacements, with Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix and Como’s own Jacobo Ramon appearing on their shortlist. The club has also finalised a £51m deal for Atalanta’s Marco Palestra as they look to rebuild a backline that struggled throughout the previous campaign.
Further changes are expected on the flanks, where the search for a new left-back has intensified following Marc Cucurella’s high-profile departure to Real Madrid. Leeds United’s Gabriel Gudmundsson is currently on the radar as the Blues look to find more balance. With Chalobah likely heading for the exit door, the revolving door at Stamford Bridge shows no signs of slowing down this summer.