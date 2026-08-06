As can be read on the club's official website, Como 1907 are delighted to announce the loan signing of Brazil international right winger Yan Couto from Borussia Dortmund for the 2026/27 season.
Translated by
Como announce Couto. Fabregas: "A courageous player"
The career
Born in 2002, Couto started out at Coritiba before moving to Manchester City in 2020.He then picked up experience with Girona, Braga and Borussia Dortmund, joining the German club on a permanent basis in 2025.
Technically gifted and dynamic, Couto can play several roles down the right and arrives at Como with experience from the Bundesliga, Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup.
On the international stage, he won the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup with Brazil and made his senior national-team debut in 2023.
The words of Fabregas and Couto
Como 1907 manager Cesc Fàbregas said: "Yan is a brave player and technically strong, who gives us several options on the right flank. He likes to play forward, has great energy and is well suited to our way of playing. He is still young, but he has already gained important experience and we believe he can continue to grow with us."
Speaking about his arrival, Yan said: "I am very happy to be here, I really like the team’s style of play and philosophy, and I hope to help the team improve even more. I believe this is an important step in my career and I can’t wait to get started."
The photo
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