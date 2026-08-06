Born in 2002, Couto started out at Coritiba before moving to Manchester City in 2020.He then picked up experience with Girona, Braga and Borussia Dortmund, joining the German club on a permanent basis in 2025.





Technically gifted and dynamic, Couto can play several roles down the right and arrives at Como with experience from the Bundesliga, Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup.





On the international stage, he won the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup with Brazil and made his senior national-team debut in 2023.



