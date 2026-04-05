Comments by the Pharaohs’ star spark outrage among Moroccans

Moroccan anger is mounting over comments made by Egyptian star Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet of Al Ahly.

During a press conference ahead of the friendly between Egypt and Spain, which ended in a goalless draw, Trezeguet said: “The Egyptian national team is the best in Africa, having won the Africa Cup of Nations seven times.”

The Pharaohs’ star added: “We will not be going to the 2026 World Cup merely to take part and put in a respectable performance; our aim is to prove the quality of the Egyptian national team.”

Some Moroccan websites covered Trezeguet’s comments, highlighting that Morocco sits at the top of the African rankings.