Comeback after eleven years: spectacular return to Bayern Munich appears to be a done deal

Dante is poised to become the new head coach of Bayern Munich’s U23 side at Säbener Straße, taking over from Holger Seitz, whose future at the club remains undecided. The 51-year-old has overseen the second team since 2020—with a brief break—and previously guided the reserves to the Regionalliga title in 2018/19.

Sky reports that he will leave his coaching role at the German record champions at the end of the season as part of a broader restructuring overseen by new campus director Michael Wiesinger (effective 1 May), although he may stay on in a different capacity.

As early as the beginning of April, the tz had reported that Dante was being touted as a candidate for the U23 coaching post, and it now appears that both sides have reached an agreement.