Columbus Crew fire head coach Henrik Rydstrom after poor start to 2026 MLS season

The Crew opted to fire the manager mostly because of a poor start on the pitch, general manager Issa Tall confirmed to The Athletic. But results were not the only things going wrong:

"You have to look at it from three sides," Tall said. "One is obviously results. We have three wins in 14 games. Two is the way we want to play. It’s been better now than earlier in the season, but it’s still not there. An example is last night. Lastly, culturally, it did not click. We believe a change was much needed."