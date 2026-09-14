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Will Cole Palmer & Morgan Rogers stunt Estevao’s development? Ex-Chelsea star explains why Brazilian wonderkid can still thrive in new system
Messinho generated a lot of excitement at Chelsea
After turning 18 in the summer of 2025, Estevao - who has been billed as ‘Messinho’ (little Messi) - completed a high-profile transfer to west London from Palmeiras. He arrived amid much fanfare, with the fleet-footed youngster considered to be the next big South American superstar.
The odd injury disrupted his debut season in England, and dashed World Cup dreams at international level, but eight goals were recorded through 36 appearances and Chelsea supporters quickly took the tricky forward to their hearts.
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Chelsea playing with two No.10s and no wingers
More potential was expected to be unlocked in 2026-27, but summer transfer business and another change in the dugout has seen a fresh approach adopted. England star Rogers was acquired in a record-breaking £117 million ($158m) deal, and there was never any chance of him being an expensive substitute.
He has been slotted into Alonso’s side alongside close friend Palmer, who has his smile and spark back following a testing 2025-26 campaign. Chelsea are now fielding two creative No.10s behind central striker Joao Pedro - with wing-backs being asked to provide width.
That system leaves no place for Estevao, who has been forced to make do with cameo appearances off the bench in Premier League competition this term. The odd question has already been asked of his long-term future at the Bridge.
Is there a role for Estevao in new-look Chelsea system?
Quizzed on whether there is a role for Estevao to play in this Chelsea system, ex-Blues defender Huth - who was speaking courtesy of connectingbrands.co.uk, experts in sponsorship activation - told GOAL: “I don't like to pigeonhole players too much, to be fair.
“Can Rogers play through the middle? Yes. Could he play out wide? Yes. I mean, these guys are skillful players with pace, left foot, right foot, athleticism, they've got the ability to run past any defender, pretty much on any position on the pitch.
“To sort of pigeonhole him, which we have done in the past, where he can only play in this position, he can only play in this position. Of course, there’s going to be an area where players are most comfortable, but these are attacking players.
“The picture doesn't really change. They're still trying to do the same thing, drop a shoulder, get a shot away, do a stepover, go past your full-back. It's not really something I'm too concerned about.
“You can stick Estevao as number nine and it'd be a nightmare. Maybe not with his back-to-goal, maybe not. But he's still got the touch, he's got the pace, he's got the energy. You could stick him in any kind of attacking third position.
“You can't defend him when he gets the ball. And it's the same with Rogers, the same with Pedro and obviously Palmer too. These guys are hugely talented. So I'd like to give them a bit more freedom, which is something in the past that’s been very structured.
“So at the moment, hopefully they'll be able to be a bit more free and maybe not play off the cuff. Maybe it might be the wrong word, but you have to trust the players as well, what they can do. And they're no doubt unbelievably talented and hopefully they can show them a bit more freedom.”
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Estevao recalled by Brazil after missing 2026 World Cup
Estevao was given just five minutes off the bench in Chelsea’s last Premier League fixture - with the Brazilian starlet being afforded little time in which to try and alter the final outcome in a 2-2 draw with Hull City.
The Blues have just one more game - a derby date with neighbours Brentford - to take in on Friday before the first international break is reached. Estevao will be heading off with his country at that point, having been handed a welcome recall by Selecao boss Carlo Ancelotti.
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