Debut delayed! Clarence Seedorf ruled out of Corinthians dugout against Vitoria due to work visa issues

Unveiled last Sunday on a contract running until the end of 2027 to succeed the dismissed Fernando Diniz, Seedorf arrived in Brazil on Wednesday and has already overseen three first-team training sessions. In Sao Paulo, he takes charge of a squad featuring high-profile names such as Memphis Depay and Jesse Lingard, though eight straight defeats have left the Timao hovering just above the drop zone in 16th place on 32 points.

Addressing his appointment at the struggling Brazilian heavyweights, Seedorf said: "Taking on this challenge is an honour, but also a huge responsibility. I am here to give my all and build a team that fights for every ball, every minute, every victory."