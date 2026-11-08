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Genoa CFC v AC Milan - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Cisse and Pulisic, Milan struggle late on but win 2-1 away to Genoa

Genoa vs AC Milan
AC Milan
Genoa
Serie A

Serie A, Genoa-Milan ends 1-2

Next matches
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SAS

Serie A

22 Nov 2026

GEN

GEN

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22 Nov 2026

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Milan beat Genoa 2-1 at Marassi in the 11th round of Serie A. Cisse and Pulisic score early for the visitors before Ellertsson pulls one back late on. Ruben Amorim's AC Milan arrived after a derby win over Inter, but also a poor home defeat to Ferencvaros in the Europa League, while Daniele De Rossi's Genoa came in on a run of three consecutive league wins.

Within 20 minutes, Milan are two goals up through Cisse and Pulisic, with mistakes from the Genoa defence helping them on their way. The home side create a few chances near Maignan's goal towards the end of the first half. For almost all of the second half, the game remains evenly balanced, with few clear chances at either end. In the final minutes, Genoa push forward and score through Ellertsson, then keep Amorim's side under pressure until the 97th minute. Milan move up to 24 points, while Genoa remain on 13.

Genoa-Milan 1-2

Scorers: 12' Cisse (M), 19' Pulisic (M), 88' Ellertsson (G)

  • Goals and highlights

    97' - El Shaarawy's free-kick finds Ehizibue, who heads narrowly wide but is offside

    88' - El Shaarawy's free-kick hits the wall and drops to Ellertsson, who controls it before scoring with a precise left-footed shot from the edge of the area to Maignan's left

    84' - At the other end, Rabiot hits an angled right-footed shot from outside the area, but sends it wide to the right of Bijlow

    83' - Another long-range shot, this time from Østigård, sees the Milan goalkeeper get down to save comfortably

    79' - El Shaarawy shoots and Terracciano deflects it behind for a corner

    78' - Ellertsson shoots poorly from a very long way out and sends the ball well wide

    73' - Musah gives the ball away badly to Vitinha, whose shot from a good position forces Maignan into a save

    63' - Wiafe tries his luck from distance, but sends the ball well over

    52' - Marcandalli brings Rabiot down just before the halfway line as he runs towards goal, with another 55 metres to cover. Marcandalli is booked. Milan call for a sending-off and protest. Rabiot receives a yellow card, while the referee sends off three members of the Milan bench, including the team doctor

    46' first half - Messias attempts an overhead kick from the edge of the area, but sends the ball over

    45' - Messias delivers a fine cross and Østigård heads towards goal, but the Milan goalkeeper saves

    40' - Messias produces a sombrero flick before Wiafe hits a fine shot from outside the area, which Maignan saves

    38' - After a move by Ramos, Moreira tries a left-footed shot from the edge of the area, which the Rossoblù defence blocks

    30' - Osmajić heads in, but the goal is ruled out for offside

    19' - Marcandalli gives the ball away badly, and Ramos sets up Pulisic, who controls it before placing a precise shot just inside the post

    12' - Vásquez gives the ball away badly and Milan score as Rabiot sets up Cisse to side-foot into the net with his right foot

    11' - Gila makes a fine run and plays the ball to Ramos, who challenges Marcandalli before the ball goes behind

    6' - Ramos takes advantage of a poor clearance but fails to connect properly with his right foot, sending the ball wide

    1' - Osmajić gets past De Winter and sends a left-footed shot across goal just wide of the post to Maignan's left

  • Official line-ups and match report

    Genoa (3-4-2-1): Bijlow; Marcandalli (62' El Shaarawy), Østigård, Vásquez; Ehizibue, Traorè (85' Sow), Wiafe (85' Meichtry), Ellertsson; Messias (62' Baldanzi), Vitinha (74' Colombo); Osmajić. Manager: De Rossi.

    Milan (4-4-1-1): Maignan; Gila, De Winter, Diawara (62' Terracciano), Musah (87' Estupinian); Moreira, Modrić, Rabiot, Cisse (61' Hutchinson); Pulisic (79' Jashari); Ramos. Manager: R. Amorim.

    Referee: Massa

    Booked: Diawara (M), Marcandalli (G), Rabiot (M), Pulisic (M), Gila (M), Ehizibue (G)

    Sent off:

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Next matches
SAS

SAS

Serie A

22 Nov 2026

GEN

GEN

MIL

MIL

Serie A

22 Nov 2026

FRC

FRC