'Believing is better than not' - Christian Pulisic ready to play his part as injury setback fails to derail USMNT's perfect World Cup start

IRVINE, Calif. -- "Can I guess the first question?"

Christian Pulisic smiles at the assembled media in Irvine, seemingly in a good mood despite the trials and tribulations of the last two weeks. Those trials and tribulations are, as he guessed, what everyone wants to talk about. And so, Pulisic's media availability starts with the exact question he's prepared for.

"How are you feeling?"

Physically? Good, he says. Mentally? Even better. Despite the injury that limited him in the World Cup opener and kept him out of the second game altogether, the U.S. men's national team star is all smiles. The last week and a half could have been and probably should have been frustrating, but even so, Pulisic is quite clearly at peace.

How couldn't he be? The USMNT are already through to the knockout stage, having earned wins over Paraguay and Australia despite just 45 minutes of Pulisic play. In those 45 minutes, he was dazzling, but a reaggravated calf injury kept those minutes brief.

And yet, after the win over Australia, one of the defining images was Pulisic. With the Seattle crowd singing around him, Pulisic, still in his warm-up top, joined in on the chorus of Country Roads, smiling ear to ear. If he was upset about not being able to take the field, he didn't feel it in that moment. Instead, he felt joy.

"World Cups are so special," he said. "Getting two wins in the first two games, sending yourself to the next round - it was just a fun moment with the team. They play a song that we all know, and it's just like...I can't explain it. It just gives you chills. It's so much fun just to be here, be a part of this team, whether I'm playing or not.

"Honestly, it's just like it's the best experience that you can ever live, so I'm just loving it."

He'd love it more if he could play. There's a chance he does in Thursday's clash with Turkey. Is it worth the risk? Only USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino can decide, but Pulisic can officially confirm that, if called upon, he's ready to go.

"I'm obviously excited," he said. "Playing in the World Cup, missing the last game, of course, I want to be a part of the group. I want to get on the field and try to help the team in whatever way I can."

He felt the same way heading into the Australia game. It just didn't quite work out in time.