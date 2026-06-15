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'Everyone, let's relax' - Christian Pulisic does individual training, but USMNT teammates expect star to face Australia in World Cup
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What happened?
The USMNT held its first full training session Monday since Friday's win. Sunday was a day off for the team following a brief regeneration session Saturday, the day after the match.
While most of the USMNT participated fully, Pulisic completed what U.S. Soccer described as a "modified training session" on a separate field from his teammates.
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The initial injury
Pulisic and Mauricio Pochettino spoke after the match about the winger's injury, revealing that a combination of factors led to the precautionary substitution at halftime. Pulisic had previously been dealing with a knock that was aggravated by a kick from a Paraguay defender in the first half and, with the score 3-0, Pochettino opted for caution by taking Pulisic out.
"Took a bit of a kick," Pulisic said after the match. "So I'm really hoping that it's nothing. Taking a little bit of precaution today, but I'm hoping I'll be fine."
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What was said
USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams and striker Haji Wright were both asked about Pulisic's injury during media availability Monday. Neither seemed particularly concerned about the forward's status heading into this weekend's match.
"Christian will be ready, everyone. Let's relax." Adams said. "I think he picked up a knock a few days before the match and got kicked in the same spot again during the match."
"I think he took a kick," Wright added. "I don't think it was anything too serious."
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What comes next?
The U.S. will train in Southern California through Wednesday. The team will then head to Seattle ahead of Friday's second group-stage match against Australia.