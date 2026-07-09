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Christian Pulisic GFXGOAL
Ryan Tolmich

Christian Pulisic is no longer seen as the USMNT's golden boy after disappointing World Cup, and how he handles that will ultimately define his legacy

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Everyone is out to get the winger this week and, after so many years of excitement, his reputation is now, at the very least, up for debate

There was a certain inevitability to the moment when Christian Pulisic hobbled off the field. In that moment, the game was surely over. Belgium were up 3-1 and, after a brief period of momentum, the U.S. Men's National Team really had no way back. Their World Cup exit was all but confirmed.

That wasn't the only inevitable thing, though. The moment Pulisic sat on the bench, head in hands and clearly full of physical and mental anguish, the USMNT's biggest star saw his legacy change. Things would never be the same for Pulisic, and the conversation would never be what it once was. For years, every narrative surrounding Pulisic centered on hope. The moment he hobbled off the field, the end of that particular conversation was, again, inevitable.

In the hours after the USMNT's loss to Belgium, Pulisic bore the brunt of the frustration. He's soft, talking heads said, both mentally and physically. Others spoke of disappointment about his performances and his response to them. And then there were the voices that had never spoken on Pulisic before that were now cleared to speak on his entire career, solely based on one bad, bad, bad night.

The harsh truth is that, in the grand scheme of things, it almost doesn’t matter whether they are right. Perception is reality, and Pulisic’s has shifted dramatically. He is no longer just the symbol of hope, the face of a new era, or the LeBron James of soccer. He is now open to a level of criticism and scrutiny he has never faced before. Fair or not, many on the outside now see him in a much harsher light: as a disappointment.

Rightly or wrongly, this next phase of his career will be defined by how he responds to these new perceptions and how he handles the shift from USMNT golden boy to something much more complicated. Pulisic has always been a difficult player to fully define, so, quite fittingly, discussions about his place in the sport are now just as complicated.

It does require nuance that, generally, those discussions haven't had. It's an emotional time for both Pulisic and everyone who follows him, and those emotions have taken over in the days following the USMNT's World Cup exit.

  • USA v Belgium: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    A disappointing World Cup

    Pulisic's World Cup performance was a disappointment. You don't need a pundit or writer to tell you that because the man said it himself.

    "It's disappointing," he said postgame. "I didn't quite have the moments that I was hoping to try to help us really push and get over this next step of beating a really good team, so I'm disappointed with myself, of course, but I'm going to try to stay positive."

    "We want to be able to go and compete with some of the best in the world," he added, "and we just still have that next next step to climb, but we are close."

    The summer started well. After struggling with a scoring drought since the start of 2026, Pulisic scored against Senegal pre-tournament to build some momentum. Then, in 45 minutes against Paraguay in the World Cup opener, Pulisic was fantastic, assisting one goal while playing a crucial part in another.

    Then the injury happened. After taking a kick to an already-injured calf, Pulisic was forced out at halftime of that Paraguay game. After missing the win over Australia, he had a cameo against Turkey in the group stage finale. He played all 90 minutes against Bosnia and Herzegovina, spending much of the second half on an island up top after the USMNT went down to 10 men.

    He entered the Belgium game with no World Cup goals this summer and just the one assist. In that game, though, he turned in one of his worst performances. Pulisic famously lost the ball 11 times, the most of anyone on the field. As hard as he tried to make something happen, nothing seemed to work.

    And then, finally, as it all crumbled around him, Pulisic was forced off the field with an injury. Social media pundits buried him for seemingly abandoning his team and, despite that not being based on the physical reality, that narrative will linger.

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  • USA v Belgium: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    The injury debate

    There were no shortage of voices criticizing Pulisic for his injury withdrawal. Part of it was centered around history. By coming out against Belgium, Pulisic has been forced out of three of the seven World Cup games he's played, while he missed one other due to one of those injuries.

    Part of the debate was centered on mentality, though. That's where former USMNT star Landon Donovan waded in.

    "There's reporting that he asked to get subbed out of the game. I can't confirm that, so I don't know if that's true," Donovan said alongside Tim Howard on the Unfiltered Soccer podcast. "But the reality is he came out of a World Cup knockout game at home with his leg still intact. I'm saying this to you, Tim, and you know because you played with me, you would have had to drag me off the field, and I would have punched the doctor in the face and said, 'You're not taking me off the field, put whatever you need to put in me, and I'm staying on the field'."

    Donovan added: "I could not believe that he didn't stay in the game. Now again, if we wake up tomorrow and he broke his leg ... whatever, totally fine."

    Pulisic didn't break his leg but, in the end, the injury was serious. On Thursday, U.S. Soccer confirmed that the winger had suffered a microfracture and bone bruise of the tibia/fibula. Pulisic was seen on crutches on Thursday and would have been ruled out for the rest of the World Cup if the U.S. had continued on.

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    The 'rest' comment

    Even so, much of the criticism didn't necessarily center on the injury itself, but rather how Pulisic handled it. After the game, Pulisic was quoted as saying that he now had "time to rest", drawing the ire of both social media and former players.

    “You rest when your playing career is over," former USWNT star Carli Lloyd wrote on X. "Period."

    Realistically, while Pulisic's message had merit, it was, from a PR standpoint, the wrong time to say that message. Emotions were high and there was a sense of frustration about the way in which the USMNT exited the World Cup. For fans feeling that emotion, hearing the team's star say he was ready for rest felt like a gut punch.

    The clip was also somewhat taken out of context. Pulisic, too, was emotional after the match, particularly about his injury.

    "It sucked," he told reporters. "This tournament with one earlier and then another injury now, yeah, it sucked. It was tough. It was difficult for me to deal with."

    The fact that there have been prior controversies doesn't help Pulisic's case, though. After skipping out on last summer's Gold Cup to rest for this World Cup, Pulisic didn't perform. Making matters worse was that the rest did little to help Pulisic physically, as he saw four of the team's five matches impacted by injury issues.

    In the end, just about everything backfired on Pulisic, who must now reckon with the changing narratives around him.

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    Personality discussions

    One aspect of the Pulisic debate that has always remained true is that he does not have a personality that matches his ability. While his presence is loud on the field, it is not off of it. As a person, Pulisic is quiet and shy. He does not seek attention and, in truth, doesn't like it very much. He loves the competitive aspect of professional soccer and does whatever he can to tolerate the fame aspect that comes with it.

    When that is your personality type, you don't often get the benefit of the doubt. In bad times, quiet can be seen as aloof. After a loss, shyness comes off as apathy. In bad moments, the world wants to see a player show anger and rage, and Pulisic never really does. Instead, he does what he always does: he keeps to himself.

    Is that a flaw? No, it's a personality trait, but that's not how the world sees it. Pulisic, also, isn't the first player to earn these criticisms. For years, Lionel Messi heard similar criticism from Argentines for his inability to deliver in the way they wanted, and while Pulisic is certainly no Messi, as this summer proved, he does have a similar public demeanor.

    Again, though, the reality is that having that demeanor opens him up for criticism, particularly from an old guard of USMNT legends that were loud as players and are even louder now as pundits.

    "This is an opportunity to help and to change your life forever," Donovan said. "One of the biggest problems, I speak to people who are at U.S. Soccer, I speak to his sponsors, I speak to his teammates, I speak to the staff and the coaches, and people are fed up with the way things are handled around him."

    Donovan then made clear that, in his view, the issue extends beyond Pulisic himself and into the circle around him.

    "And it's not necessarily him, but it's his agents, his family, his hangers-on, the people who are influencing [him]," he said. "People are fed up with it. They treat people poorly. They do things poorly. It's always a 'no' whenever you wanna ask, 'Can we do an interview?' It's always a, 'No, you can't get near him.' He doesn't say 'hi' to the commentators who do all the games all the time when they walk by. All the other guys come over and shake hands and say, 'Hello.'

    "There's just this sense about him that you can't get near him. And I actually don't think it's from him. I think it's from I think it's from the people around him. They need to stop, and he needs to man up and have a conversation with them and say, ‘Look guys, this is not helping me.’"

    It's all up for criticism now, which is the reality that Pulisic and those around him will have to deal with from now on.

  • USA v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    The next phase

    Since his arrival a decade ago, Pulisic has been American soccer's golden boy. It's safe to say that, after this World Cup, that's no longer the case. National media, not just soccer media, took aim at him for this World Cup and he is no longer getting the benefit of the doubt.

    Nothing has been off limits. His play has been fairly criticized. His character has come under attack, too. While that may or may not be fair, that's not the part that matters; what matters is that it's happening. For years, Pulisic was on the path towards being the greatest player the USMNT has seen; now the narrative is that he's disappointed. It's a jarring switch for a person who, for 10 years, was both uplifting and uplifted.

    The reality is that Pulisic's story can't be written at the moment. Just 27, there are still chapters to write. This will likely be the worst one, of course, and it could ultimately be the defining chapter. Only Pulisic can ensure that it isn't. Only he can change the narrative.

    How does he do that? It is, of course, complicated. He'll head back to Milan after that rest period and look to continue his trailblazing path through Europe. The USMNT will be back in action in September as they build towards whatever's next. The thing about soccer is that it keeps going, even after disappointing World Cup exits.

    That's why Pulisic's ultimate endpoint isn't inevitable. It looks bleaker than before, yes, and rightfully so. This will be a tough one to come back from. It will be very, very hard to win back the public that turned so hard on him this week. This World Cup will be a stain on his legacy, and that isn't going to go away, but all Pulisic can do is continue to put together that legacy by bouncing back and winning everyone over again in whatever way he can.

    "I want to be in this position, so I wouldn't change it for the world," he told GOAL before the World Cup. "It’s a privilege, honestly, to have it. I'm trying to live in this moment and do the best I can. Hopefully, people realize that."

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