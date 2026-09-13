Flash Press Agency
Christian Pulisic provides vital assist on AC Milan return as Ruben Amorim's side fight back to draw with Lazio
Half-time changes spark comeback
Trailing by two goals at the break, Amorim introduced Pulisic alongside Yunus Musah and Diego Moreira for the second half. The triple substitution paid immediate dividends in the 65th minute when Pulisic's pinpoint cross was met by a low, emphatic volley from Moreira. Less than two minutes later, Moreira struck again from an Adrien Rabiot assist to level the score and become the youngest Milan player to net a Serie A brace from the bench.
- Emmefoto
Amorim laments sluggish start
Pulisic's decisive return brought welcome relief after being left on the bench for Milan's opening three league fixtures following lower-leg microfractures suffered at the World Cup. Despite his side's dramatic turnaround in the capital, the Portuguese manager remained critical of their disjointed first-half display. Speaking to DAZN, Amorim said: "In the first half, we were not there. The energy was not there. We lost so many possessions without any pressure, simple passes. It was easy for them."
Manager demands complete consistency
While Amorim praised his players for their second-half grit, he stressed the need for a complete 90-minute performance moving forward. Continuing his post-match assessment, the manager added: "But then in the second half, it was the opposite. It was a completely different team, a completely different game. We managed to secure one point, but if you look at the game, we need to do better because you cannot play with just one half."
- IPA Sport
European opener tests resolve
The hard-fought point in Rome preserves Milan's unbeaten start to the Serie A campaign, keeping them fifth in the table with eight points from four matches. Rossoneri now shift their focus to continental action as they host Portuguese side Benfica at San Siro in their Europa League opener on Wednesday. Amorim will want his team to replicate their second-half intensity from the opening whistle to kick off their European campaign on the right foot.
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