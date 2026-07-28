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FC Barcelona Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Christensen prepares for his biggest battle at Barcelona: a final chance or a fresh start?

A. Christensen
Barcelona
LaLiga
Denmark
Spain

The Danish star identifies Barcelona's most important target

Barcelona are pressing on with their pre-season training camp in the United Kingdom. Head coach Hansi Flick has named a squad built around a large chunk of the first team, plus as many as 17 La Masia graduates hoping to catch the German's eye during preparations.

Andreas Christensen has been among the standout names in these opening days. The Dane recently signed a new deal until 2028 after 18 months plagued by injuries and a shrinking role at the club.

Now he faces a moment that could redraw his entire career. Some see it as his last chance to prove himself. Christensen sees a fresh start, a shot at rediscovering his best self, and he is drawing on the faith the club showed by handing him that new contract. His ambition doesn't stop at reclaiming his place. He wants to compete for the biggest titles in Europe.

  • Christensen's priorities: 'I feel good'

    The Danish defender told Spanish newspaper Sport that his priority is regular playing time after a season and a half plagued by physical problems.

    He said: "I feel good. Obviously the body feels that we are training more and more and with greater intensity, but that is why we are here, to regain our fitness. The goal now is to be in the best possible physical condition and, above all, to be able to complete the season without injuries."

    Asked whether he had spoken with Flick about his role this season, Christensen insisted the message is clear: "I think we are all looking towards the same thing. My goal is to maintain my physical fitness, to keep improving, and to return to my best level."

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  • The greatest battles

    Defence looks set to be one of the biggest battles next season, especially with the rumours continuing to link Barcelona with new arrivals. The Danish international refused to be drawn in, though.

    He said: "The transfer market does not depend on me. I focus on myself. I trust my abilities and I know that my best level is very high. Every summer, the names of many players are linked with Barcelona, but that is normal. We focus on the players who are here."

    His only goal, he stressed, is rediscovering the level that once made him so important to the side: "I have gone through a season and a half that was extremely difficult. Now I am thinking of only one thing: reaching the best possible fitness, being ready throughout the season, and recovering my best level. That is what I tried to do this summer: working very hard to come back in the best condition."

    Christensen also spoke of his delight at extending his contract: "I am very happy and very proud. I am very grateful to the club for giving me another chance. And I also think the club trusts my ability to return to my best level. It is wonderful news for me and my family. This is the ideal place for me. We have a very talented young team and we play football that I like. It is a place where I feel safe and where I can still continue to develop."

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  • Champions League target: "We are at the best club in the world"

    The Danish player also praised the youngsters for the level they've reached after coming through the club's academy: "We are all at the best club in the world, and we all have great qualities. There is competition in every position, and that makes us better. The youngsters have arrived with great enthusiasm and a strong desire to prove their level. The important thing is for them to know they can turn to the senior players if they need anything. They are performing brilliantly."

    On Barcelona's targets for next season, Christensen set his sights directly on the Champions League: "We want to win every possible title. And the Champions League, of course, is one of those goals."

    The defender reckons the team has everything it needs to chase the lot: "We have to continue what we are doing and believe in it. We have proven that this is the right path. All we need to do is fine-tune some details. We must trust the players we have. Seven or eight of our players have just been crowned world champions. We have a squad capable of achieving it."

    He also brushed aside any doubts over the team's maturity despite so many young players in the ranks: "I think we have a good balance. We also have experienced players. We have six players who took part in the World Cup final. Despite their young age, they have already lived through the biggest experience in the world of football. For me, that is also experience and represents a big step forward for Barcelona."

    Read also: He informed him of the decision to leave: City star settles his future

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