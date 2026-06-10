'Chill, relax' - Gianni Infantino responds to Somalian referee being denied USA entry for World Cup

Expanding on his initial response, Infantino further emphasised the limitations faced by the organisation regarding national borders.

He added: "Believe me when I tell you, we always try to find solutions. But we need to respect we are not the kings of the world who can rule over governments and police forces. We are a sports organisation."

The 2025 CAF men's referee of the year was travelling with entirely valid documentation and a diplomatic passport but was swiftly repatriated to Turkey.

Defending the rigid enforcement, Andrew Giuliani, leader of the White House Task Force on the World Cup, stated: "While I can't go into the derog on that I can tell you it was the right decision by customs and border patrol and I support that decision."