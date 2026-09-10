Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski trade blows as Inter Miami salvage draw in record-breaking Chicago clash

Two of Europe's greatest club legends took centre stage on Wednesday night as Chicago Fire and Inter Miami played out a 1-1 draw. The highly anticipated MLS clash took place at Soldier Field and delivered on its massive billing.

A staggering 63,094 fans packed into the stadium to watch the star-studded affair. The incredible turnout set a new home attendance record for Chicago, surpassing the previous benchmark set during the exact same fixture last season.

With global superstars like Messi, Lewandowski, and Casemiro all featuring, the match was a phenomenal advert for the league. The fans in attendance were treated to a fiercely competitive game that showcased both attacking brilliance and defensive resilience.