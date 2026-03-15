Chiarugi: “I was depressed under Liedholm; Rocco was my saviour. Me, a diver? No, the referees hated me”

"What a match! We were absolutely knackered; it was a real battle. Leeds had Joe Jordan, 'the Shark', up front. I scored from a free-kick. Can you believe that before I took it, I went up to Rivera and asked him to let me have a go? 'I feel up to it,' I told him. And he let me take it. We still talk about it whenever we meet. 'I’d only let you have that one; you were lucky.'